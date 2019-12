Agenus Chief Technology Officer Alex Duncan to Depart in January

Xconomy Boston —

Alex Duncan, chief technology officer of Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN) for nearly four years, is leaving on Jan. 2, the company disclosed in a securities filing Friday. No reason was given for Duncan’s departure. Lexington, MA-based Agenus develops cancer drugs. Last year, Agenus struck a $150 million deal with Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), which acquired global rights to one Agenus drug candidate and options on two others.