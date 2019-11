Axcella Taps Incyte’s Laurent Chardonnet as Chief Financial Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Axcella Health (NASDAQ: AXLA) announced it has hired Laurent Chardonnet as its chief financial officer. Chardonnet previously spent 15 years in a variety of finance-related roles at Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY), during which time it grew from a clinical-stage outfit to a $20 billion commercial-stage biopharma. Cambridge, MA-based Axcella, which was founded by Flagship Pioneering under the name Pronutria, is developing drugs intended to regulate human metabolism.