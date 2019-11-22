Kymera Therapeutics’ new leader comes from within. Nello Mainolfi, the company’s co-founder, president, and chief scientific officer, has been promoted to president and CEO. Mainolfi’s experience includes positions at the Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Atlas Venture, and Raze Therapeutics. He is succeeding former Kymera CEO Laurent Audoly, who announced in July that he would leave the Cambridge, MA-based company. Kymera is developing therapies based on protein degradation, a cellular process for disposing of proteins.