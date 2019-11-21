EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Former Shire Exec Robertson Joins Yumanity

Melissa Fassbender

November 21st, 2019

Xconomy Boston — 

Cambridge, MA-based Yumanity Therapeutics has named Brigitte Robertson to the role of chief medical officer. Most recently, she was the therapeutic area head of neuroscience global clinical development at Shire, which was then acquired by Takeda (NYSE: TAK). Robertson also held roles at Sunovion Pharmaceuticals in clinical development and experimental medicine, and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) in the Center for Excellence in Drug Discovery.

Yumanity’s proprietary discovery platform uses yeast, modified to carry human genes, and human neurons to identify genes and other markers of neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead program corrects α-synuclein-associated toxicity, which is linked to Parkinson’s disease. The company in 2016 raised $45 million in a Series A financing led by Fidelity Management & Research.

Melissa Fassbender is an Xconomy editor based in Chicago. You can reach her at mfassbender@xconomy.com. Follow @melfass

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2019, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.