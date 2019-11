Verseau Therapeutics Names Tim Smith Chief Business Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Tim Smith has joined Verseau Therapeutics as its chief business officer. Smith’s experience includes business development roles at Dova Pharmaceuticals, IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ: IDYA), Cleave Biosciences, and Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG). Bedford, MA-based Verseau is developing a type of cancer immunotherapy called macrophage checkpoint modulators. Last month, the company closed $50 million in Series A financing.