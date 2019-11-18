EXOME

Inozyme Pharma Names Pedro Huertas Chief Medical Officer

Frank Vinluan

November 18th, 2019

Xconomy Boston — 

Pedro Heurtas has joined Inozyme Pharma as chief medical officer, the same position he held most recently at Sentien Pharmaceuticals. His experience also includes positions at Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Genzyme, Shire, and Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD). In other moves, Boston-based Inozyme appointed Gus Khursigara its vice president of medical affairs and clinical operations, and Catherine Nestor its vice president of physician and patient strategies. Inozyme’s lead drug candidate, INZ-701, is being prepared for clinical testing as a treatment for rare, inherited enzyme deficiencies.

