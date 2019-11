NIBR’s Raman Departs for Chief Biz Dev Role at Flagship Pioneering

Prakash Raman has joined venture capital firm Flagship Pioneering in the newly created role of chief business development officer. Raman comes to Cambridge, MA-based Flagship from the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research (NIBR), where he was vice president and global head of business development and licensing. Flagship’s portfolio companies include epigenetics medicines developer Omega Therapeutics and plant genetics company Inari.