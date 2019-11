Rubius Exec Dowden Departs for Entrada Chief Operating Officer Post

Xconomy Boston —

Entrada Therapeutics has appointed Nathan Dowden to serve as its chief operating officer. He joins Boston-based Entrada from Rubius Therapeutics, where he was senior vice president of strategy and corporate development. Entrada is developing drugs that that use cell-penetrating peptides to bring a therapy into a cell. Last year, the biotech raised $59 million in Series A financing.