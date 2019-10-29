EXOME

Editas Medicine Appoints Judith Abrams Chief Medical Officer

Frank Vinluan

October 29th, 2019

Xconomy Boston — 

Judith Abrams has joined Editas Medicine as (NASDAQ: EDIT) chief medical officer. She most recently worked at EMD Serono Research and Development Institute as the franchise lead in immunology and neurology, global drug safety innovation. Her experience includes positions at CorMedix, Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG), and Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO). Cambridge, MA-based Editas is developing gene-editing therapies based on the CRISPR technology. The company’s lead drug candidate, EDIT 101, is currently in Phase 1 testing as a potential treatment for a rare, genetic form of vision loss.

