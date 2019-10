Former Quartet, Knewton Exec David Liu Joins Sonde Health as CEO

Xconomy Boston —

Sonde Health, a company developing technology to monitor and diagnose people by analyzing their speech, has appointed David Liu to serve as CEO. Liu is the former president and chief operating officer at Quartet, a company applying technology to mental healthcare. His experience also includes serving as president and chief operating officer of education technology company Knewton. Boston-based Sonde is a portfolio company of startup creator PureTech Health (LSE: PRTC).