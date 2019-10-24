Driving Growth 2020: How to Structure your Organization for Customer Success

Wednesday, 11/20/2019, 1PM-5PM

Microsoft New England Research and Development Center, 1 Memorial Drive, Cambridge MA 02142

Acquisition. Adoption. Retention. Growth. All-important attributes to the customer journey. There is a lot of untapped potential for the typical marketing leader if they look at Customer Lifecycle Marketing instead of strictly ToFu (Top of the Funnel) prospect acquisition. Online communities, advisory boards, advocacy programs, product adoption, events, and customer success efforts in any given company usually go unloved, pushed into different departments with no clear owner or cohesive plan. Grab the opportunity to stand out in your company today by owning the entire customer relationship by focusing on data-driven engagement across all your channels.

Who Should Attend? For directors, managers and marketing practitioners who are involved in all areas of the process.

Agenda:

1:00 : Registration and networking

1:30 : Keynote

2:00: Session I, Lessons Learned From Building a Customer Success Program

3:00 : Structured Network break, what stage are you in?

3:30: Session II, How to Build an Engaged Customer Community to Fuel Growth

Break

4:15: Session III, How to Use Product Data to Support the Customer Journey

Q&A

4:45: Thank you and Wrap up

Session Details:

Session I: Lessons Learned From Building a Customer Success Program

Listen to compelling stories from the fastest growing companies on how they achieved their success. Leaders will detail why they put their A team on the front lines, how their demand generation hand off-keeps their organization customer centric, and what data-driven strategy has led to the highest outcomes.

Session II: How to build an engaged customer community to fuel growth.

Take notes on creating a robust customer community to encompass advisory boards, advocacy programs, product adoption, events, online communities to be the center of your customer success efforts.

Session III: How to Use Product Data to Support the Customer Journey

How do you use product data to drive outcomes through the customer journey? Learn what information to collect that will drive adoption, retention and upsell.

