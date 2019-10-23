EXOME

Xconomy Awards Boston 2019 Honors Best in Life Sciences: Slideshow

Jeff Bauter Engel

October 23rd, 2019

The third annual Xconomy Awards Boston Gala was our biggest yet.

Credit: Scott Chernis Photography

Awards finalists and other VIPs enjoyed a special champagne reception before the main event.

Credit: Scott Chernis Photography

Credit: Scott Chernis Photography

Credit: Scott Chernis Photography

The evening was all smiles and laughs.

Credit: Scott Chernis Photography

Credit: Scott Chernis Photography

Credit: Scott Chernis Photography

Folks mingle in the lobby in anticipation of the program.

Credit: Scott Chernis Photography

Credit: Scott Chernis Photography

It's almost time...

Credit: Scott Chernis Photography

Credit: Scott Chernis Photography

Guests enjoyed live music throughout the evening, including from keyboardist Brett Gladstone.

Credit: Scott Chernis Photography

Xconomy's Greg Huang welcomes everyone to the gala.

Credit: Scott Chernis Photography

Credit: Scott Chernis Photography

Like we said, tons of live music throughout. Yes, that's biotech leaders Katrine Bosley and Michael Gilman performing a song by Green Day.

Credit: Scott Chernis Photography

Credit: Scott Chernis Photography

Talaris Therapeutics accepts the award for Big Idea, presented by Promega.

Credit: Scott Chernis Photography

Justin Klee (left) and Joshua Cohen (center) of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals show off their Young Innovator award, presented by Synthego's Brian Schneider.

Credit: Scott Chernis Photography

Kendra Adams (right) of Agios Pharmaceuticals accepts the Newcomer award on behalf of the winner, Agios CEO Jackie Fouse. Tina Gunnink of EBD Group presents.

Credit: Scott Chernis Photography

Joseph Kim of Blueprint Medicines (right) took home the Secret Weapon award, presented by Brex's Matt Henkel.

Credit: Scott Chernis Photography

Linnea Olson of HMS Executive Education (right) accepts the Patients First award, presented by Skyhawk.

Credit: Scott Chernis Photography

Credit: Scott Chernis Photography

Patrick Baeuerle of MPM Capital was named Founder-Investor of the Year in the X of the Year category.

Credit: Scott Chernis Photography

Ginkgo Bioworks took home the Resurrection of the Year award in the X of the Year category. Aoife Brennan of Synlogic, a Ginkgo partner, accepted the award.

Credit: Scott Chernis Photography

Laurie Keating of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals introduces Lifetime Achievement award winner Mark Levin.

Credit: Scott Chernis Photography

Levin, of Third Rock Ventures and Millennium Pharmaceuticals fame, gave a speech sharing fun stories and wise lessons learned from four decades in biotech.

Credit: Scott Chernis Photography

Looks like he had fun up there, too.

Credit: Scott Chernis Photography

Credit: Scott Chernis Photography

Regina Barzilay of MIT (left) took home the Digital Trailblazer award. Michelle Lampa of the UK's Department for International Trade presented.

Credit: Scott Chernis Photography

IFM Therapeutics was named Startup of the Year. Teresa Lavoie of Fish & Richardson (far left) presented.

Credit: Scott Chernis Photography

Vaxess Technologies was the winner of the Innovation at the Intersection award. Co-founder and CEO Michael Schrader accepted the award.

Credit: Scott Chernis Photography

Melodie Knowlton of the Vertex Learning Lab (right) was recognized for her Commitment to Diversity. Maria Abouseif of TriNet presented.

Credit: Scott Chernis Photography

Jeff Jonas of Sage Therapeutics (right) took home the prize for CEO. That looks like a firm handshake there between him and Biogen's Guillermo Yudowski.

Credit: Scott Chernis Photography

They had a laugh on stage, too.

Credit: Scott Chernis Photography

The team from Kytopen, a Big Idea finalist, takes a moment in the spotlight.

Credit: Scott Chernis Photography

Levin mingles after the program.

Credit: Scott Chernis Photography

Folks from Lyndra Therapeutics, a finalist for Startup of the Year, capture the moment.

Credit: Scott Chernis Photography

Thanks, from everyone at Xconomy!

Credit: Scott Chernis Photography

The third annual Xconomy Awards Boston Gala was the biggest and most spectacular yet. More than 450 people from across the life science ecosystem came out to the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center last month to celebrate the finalists over dinner and drinks, find out who got to take home the awards, and reconnect with friends and colleagues. Once again, it was the premier showcase of the city’s top talent. (Check out the photo slideshow above.)

Emcees Michael Gilman and Katrine Bosley did a stellar job and sure made it memorable, kicking off the program with a rendition of “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” by Green Day, with Gilman on acoustic guitar and Bosley singing.

Another big highlight was Mark Levin of Third Rock Ventures accepting his Lifetime Achievement award. He gave a wonderful speech sharing tales from his four-decade career in biotech, and he recounted how he learned to be an effective leader through listening, humility, and getting people to speak up.

We’d like to thank our Platinum Sponsors: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Biogen, Brex, Eli Lilly and Company, Fish & Richardson, Promega, Skyhawk Therapeutics, Synthego, TriNet, and the UK Department for International Trade.

Gold Sponsors: Cooley, Dechert, Lyndra Therapeutics, Medpace, Sage Therapeutics, and Third Rock Ventures.

Silver Sponsors: Archbow Consulting, Blueprint Medicines, Cambridge Crossing, Catalog, DPS Group, Halloran Consulting Group, Morphic Therapeutic, and TRIA Architects.

And many thanks to Scott Chernis for the photos.

See you all next time!

Jeff Bauter Engel is Deputy Editor, Tech at Xconomy.

