Pyxis Oncology Taps MedImmune’s Herbst as Chief Scientific Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Pyxis Oncology, an immuno-oncology company developing antibody drugs to restore activity to dysfunctional T cells, has appointed Ronald Herbst as its chief scientific officer. Herbst joins the Boston-based company from the AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) global biologics R&D arm, MedImmune, where he was vice president of research and development and head of oncology research.