Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Names Wooldridge Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Boston —

James Wooldridge has joined Checkmate Pharmaceuticals as chief medical officer, the same position he held most recently at Aeglea BioTherapeutics. Wooldridge’s experience also includes more than a decade at Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), where he held several positions in cancer drug development. Cambridge, MA-based Checkmate is developing a type of cancer drug called an oligonucleotide. The company’s lead drug candidate, CMP-001, is in early-stage testing.