Parexel’s Washburn Named Lyra Therapeutics Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Dana Washburn has been appointed chief medical officer of Lyra Therapeutics. Washburn comes to Watertown, MA-based Lyra from Parexel, where he was corporate vice president and head of global medical services. Lyra develops treatments for ear, nose, and throat diseases. Last year, the company closed $29.5 million in Series B financing to support mid-stage tests of LYR-210, an experimental treatment for the long-term sinus inflammation called chronic rhinosinusitis.