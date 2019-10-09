Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ: CUE) has promoted Anish Suri to president in addition to his current duties as chief scientific officer. The additional role gives him oversight of the Cambridge, MA-based company’s corporate functions. The promotion means that Daniel Passeri’s role as president and CEO changes to only chief executive. Before joining Cue last year, Suri held various positions at Janssen Pharmaceutical. Cue is developing biological drugs engineered to activate T cells of the immune system to selectively target cancer cells.