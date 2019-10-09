EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Cue Biopharma Promotes Suri to President, Passeri Keeps CEO Role

Frank Vinluan

October 9th, 2019

Xconomy Boston — 

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ: CUE) has promoted Anish Suri to president in addition to his current duties as chief scientific officer. The additional role gives him oversight of the Cambridge, MA-based company’s corporate functions. The promotion means that Daniel Passeri’s role as president and CEO changes to only chief executive. Before joining Cue last year, Suri held various positions at Janssen Pharmaceutical. Cue is developing biological drugs engineered to activate T cells of the immune system to selectively target cancer cells.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2019, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.