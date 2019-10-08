Verve Therapeutics Names Lyndra’s Bellinger Chief Scientific Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Verve Therapeutics has appointed Andrew Bellinger to serve as its chief scientific officer, the same position he held at Lyndra Therapeutics. Bellinger, who is a general cardiologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, will continue to serve as an advisor to Lyndra. His experience also includes positions at Cocoon Biotech. Verve is developing a way to edit the genome of people in order to protect them from heart disease. In May, the Cambridge, MA-based biotech raised $58.5 million in Series A financing.