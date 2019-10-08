EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Verve Therapeutics Names Lyndra’s Bellinger Chief Scientific Officer

Frank Vinluan

October 8th, 2019

Xconomy Boston — 

Verve Therapeutics has appointed Andrew Bellinger to serve as its chief scientific officer, the same position he held at Lyndra Therapeutics. Bellinger, who is a general cardiologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, will continue to serve as an advisor to Lyndra. His experience also includes positions at Cocoon Biotech. Verve is developing a way to edit the genome of people in order to protect them from heart disease. In May, the Cambridge, MA-based biotech raised $58.5 million in Series A financing.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2019, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.