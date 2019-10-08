Catch Duchenne Patient Power, Phil Sharp & More Next Week at The Broad

Xconomy Boston —

How did Phil Sharp, a kid from a small farm in Kentucky, become a Nobel prize winner and one of the godfathers of the biotech industry? How did Christine McSherry turn her youngest son’s devastating diagnosis into a crusade that aided in the approval of a drug for his disease?

Sharp (pictured above) and McSherry will share the stories behind these questions next week at Xconomy’s latest Boston biotech event. On Oct. 17 at the Broad Institute in Cambridge, MA, Xconomy will host “Boston’s Life Science Disruptors,” a series of interactive discussions with entrepreneurs who have had a big impact on the local life sciences scene.

As in the past, this event will consist of three unique chats with people who have bootstrapped their way through the life sciences scene, offering an informal, candid view of their stories. (Verve Therapeutics founders Sekar Kathiresan and Burt Adelman will share the startup’s story during the third chat on Oct. 17.) What motivates them to do what they do? How have they handled the ups and downs in science and business? And what lessons do they have for those aiming to follow in their footsteps?

