Digital health is having a moment, thanks to a convergence of increasingly sophisticated computing technologies, a more favorable regulatory environment, and growing buy-in from hospitals, insurers, and patients. But plenty of challenges and questions remain.

Our second annual X·CON conference, “Digital Health Gets Real,” features many of the leading companies and experts shaping the future of the intersection of healthcare and technology: John Halamka of Beth Israel Lahey Health; Rosalind Picard of the MIT Media Lab and co-founder of Affectiva and Empatica; executives from Livongo Health, Pear Therapeutics, Nuance Communications, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, and PathAI; and many more distinguished speakers.

Through a series of interactive discussions (see the full agenda here), they’ll explore the key questions in this emerging field, such as:

—How can digital therapeutics companies win over doctors used to prescribing chemical-based treatments?

—How is the growing use of telehealth tools changing the practice of medicine?

—How much of an impact is AI really having on healthcare?

—What types of products and services are ripe for investment, and what has fallen out of favor?

It's all happening at deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum in Lincoln, MA.