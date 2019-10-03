EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Vertex Pharma Promotes Bozic as Kewalramani’s Successor

Frank Vinluan

October 3rd, 2019

Xconomy Boston — 

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) has appointed Carmen Bozic to serve as executive vice president of global medicines development and medical affairs. Bozic joined Boston-based Vertex earlier this year as senior vice president and head of global clinical development. Bozic will take on additional responsibilities as Vertex’s chief medical officer on April 1 when current CMO Reshma Kewalramani becomes the company’s president and CEO. Kewalramani will succeed Jeff Leiden, who will become executive chairman.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2019, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.