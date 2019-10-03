Vertex Pharma Promotes Bozic as Kewalramani’s Successor

Xconomy Boston —

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) has appointed Carmen Bozic to serve as executive vice president of global medicines development and medical affairs. Bozic joined Boston-based Vertex earlier this year as senior vice president and head of global clinical development. Bozic will take on additional responsibilities as Vertex’s chief medical officer on April 1 when current CMO Reshma Kewalramani becomes the company’s president and CEO. Kewalramani will succeed Jeff Leiden, who will become executive chairman.