EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Kaleido Exec Brumm Is Stepping Down to Become CEO of Another Biotech

Frank Vinluan

September 27th, 2019

Xconomy Boston — 

Joshua Brumm, chief operating and chief financial officer of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ: KLDO) since last year, will step down on Oct. 11. Lexington, MA-based Kaleido said that Brumm is leaving to become president and CEO of an undisclosed biotechnology company. Richard Scalzo, Kaleido’s corporate controller, has been appointed principal accounting officer and will assume some of Brumm’s responsibilities. The microbiome drug developer plans to start a search for a successor to Brumm, who has agreed to advise the company until the end of this year. Kaleido went public in February, raising $75 million to finance Phase 2 tests of lead compound KB195, an experimental treatment for hyperammonemia.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2019, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.