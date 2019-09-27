Genfit Promotes Dean Hum to President as it Preps US NASH Plans

Xconomy Boston —

Genfit (NASDAQ: GNFT) has promoted Dean Hum to president in addition to his duties as chief operating officer. The France-based company said Hum will relocate to its Cambridge, MA, office. Hum joined Genfit in 2000 as chief scientific officer. He became chief operating officer last year. Genfit is one of a growing number of biotechs developing a treatment for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a type of fatty liver disease. The company’s NASH drug, elafibranor, is currently in late-stage clinical testing.

In other moves, Genfit promoted Suneil Hosmane to head of global diagnostics. He joined the company last year as executive vice president of strategic development. In his new role, Hosmane will manage development and marketing of NIS4, Genfit’s proprietary blood test for identifying NASH patients eligible for treatment. Hosmane already works from Genfit’s Cambridge site.