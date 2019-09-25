Catabasis Names Ex-Alkermes Exec Komjathy Chief Commercial Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Andrew Komjathy has been appointed chief commercial officer of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CATB). He joins the Cambridge, MA, drug developer from Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS), where he was vice president of commercial sales. His experience also includes positions at Genzyme, Shire, and Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB). Catabasis has changed its therapeutic focus several times, having pursued drugs for diabetes and high cholesterol among other diseases. Its most advanced compound, edasalonexent, is in Phase 3 testing in Duchenne muscular dystrophy.