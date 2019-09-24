Forma Therapeutics Adds Kelly, Shegog, and Wadlinger to C-Suite

Xconomy Boston —

Forma Therapeutics has promoted Patrick Kelly to senior vice president and chief medical officer. Kelly previously led translational clinical activities for Watertown, MA-based Forma. In other moves, Mary Wadlinger was promoted from senior vice president of human resources to senior vice president of corporate affairs and chief human resources officer. Forma also named Todd Shegog its chief financial officer, the same position he previously held at Synlogic (NASDAQ: SYBX). Forma’s most advanced compound, olutasidenib, is in a pivotal Phase 2 study testing it in acute myeloid leukemia.