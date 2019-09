Omega Therapeutics Taps Ex-Macrolide Pharma Exec Karande for CEO

Xconomy Boston —

Mahesh Karande has been appointed CEO of Omega Therapeutics. Karande was most recently president and CEO of Macrolide Pharmaceuticals. His experience also includes positions at Novartis (NYSE: NVS). Cambridge, MA-based Omega, which was formed by venture capital firm Flagship Pioneering, is developing drugs based on epigenetics, the study of the biological mechanisms that turn genes on and off.