SR One’s Roberts Tapped as Chief Scientific Officer of Black Diamond

Frank Vinluan

September 19th, 2019

Xconomy Boston — 

Christopher Roberts has been appointed chief scientific officer of Cambridge, MA-based Black Diamond Therapeutics. Roberts was most recently entrepreneur in residence at SR One, the investment arm of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK). Roberts’s experience also include positions at Syros Pharmaceuticals and GSK.

Roberts is succeeding Alex Mayweg of venture capital firm Versant Ventures, a Black Diamond investor. Mayweg, who has been serving as Black Diamond’s interim chief scientific officer for the past two years, will remain on the company’s board of directors. In January, Black Diamond raised $85 million in a Series B round of funding to continue development of cancer drugs that target allosteric sites on a molecule. The company is now preparing to start Phase 1/2 tests of lead drug BDTX-189 in the first half of next year.

