Jason Meyenburg has been appointed CEO of Gemini Therapeutics. He is also joining the Cambridge, MA, company’s board of directors. Meyenburg was most recently chief commercial officer of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ORTX), a job he left last week. His experience also includes positions at Vtesse Pharmaceuticals, Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN). In 2017, Gemini raised $42 million in Series A financing to support development of therapies to treat age-related macular degeneration.