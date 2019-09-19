Foghorn Therapeutics Adds Samuel Agresta, Allan Reine to C-Suite

Xconomy Boston —

Samuel Agresta has been appointed chief medical officer of Cambridge, MA-based Foghorn Therapeutics. Agresta stepped down as the chief medical officer of Infinity Pharmaceuticals last month but remains on that company’s board of directors. His experience also includes positions at Agios Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, and the University of South Florida’s Moffit Cancer Center. In other moves, Foghorn appointed Allan Reine to serve as chief financial officer, the same position he held most recently at Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Preclinical-stage Foghorn is developing drugs that target chromatin, the web of DNA and proteins in a cell that plays a role in turning genes on and off. The company’s research aims to target genes that regulate chromatin to address cancers associated with chromatin dysregulation.