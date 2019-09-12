EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

The Winners of the 2019 Xconomy Awards Boston Are…

The Winners of the 2019 Xconomy Awards Boston Are…
Jeff Bauter Engel

September 12th, 2019

Xconomy Boston — 

Even after three years, it doesn’t get any easier to choose the winners of the Xconomy Awards in Boston. There were multiple deserving winners in each category this year. But after much discussion and debate among our judges and the editors, we decided that these winners represent the best of the Boston life sciences community.

The winners (listed below) were announced and presented with their awards tonight at our Awards Gala in Boston. Stay tuned for a slideshow of the event.

2019 WINNERS

Big Idea
Talaris Therapeutics

CEO
Jeff Jonas, Sage Therapeutics

Commitment to Diversity
Melodie Knowlton, Vertex Learning Lab

Digital Trailblazer
Regina Barzilay, MIT

Innovation at the Intersection
Vaxess Technologies

Newcomer
Jackie Fouse, Agios Pharmaceuticals

Patients First
Linnea Olson, HMS Executive Education

Secret Weapon
Joseph Kim, Blueprint Medicines

Startup
IFM Therapeutics

X of the Year
Founder-Investor
Patrick Baeuerle, MPM Capital

Resurrection
Ginkgo Bioworks

Young Innovator
Joshua Cohen & Justin Klee, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Lifetime Achievement
Mark Levin, Third Rock Ventures

Jeff Bauter Engel is Deputy Editor, Tech at Xconomy. Email: jengel@xconomy.com Follow @JeffEngelXcon

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2019, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.