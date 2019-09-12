The Winners of the 2019 Xconomy Awards Boston Are…

Even after three years, it doesn’t get any easier to choose the winners of the Xconomy Awards in Boston. There were multiple deserving winners in each category this year. But after much discussion and debate among our judges and the editors, we decided that these winners represent the best of the Boston life sciences community.

The winners (listed below) were announced and presented with their awards tonight at our Awards Gala in Boston. Stay tuned for a slideshow of the event.

2019 WINNERS

Big Idea

Talaris Therapeutics

CEO

Jeff Jonas, Sage Therapeutics

Commitment to Diversity

Melodie Knowlton, Vertex Learning Lab

Digital Trailblazer

Regina Barzilay, MIT

Innovation at the Intersection

Vaxess Technologies

Newcomer

Jackie Fouse, Agios Pharmaceuticals

Patients First

Linnea Olson, HMS Executive Education

Secret Weapon

Joseph Kim, Blueprint Medicines

Startup

IFM Therapeutics

X of the Year

Founder-Investor

Patrick Baeuerle, MPM Capital

Resurrection

Ginkgo Bioworks

Young Innovator

Joshua Cohen & Justin Klee, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Lifetime Achievement

Mark Levin, Third Rock Ventures