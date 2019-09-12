Even after three years, it doesn’t get any easier to choose the winners of the Xconomy Awards in Boston. There were multiple deserving winners in each category this year. But after much discussion and debate among our judges and the editors, we decided that these winners represent the best of the Boston life sciences community.
The winners (listed below) were announced and presented with their awards tonight at our Awards Gala in Boston. Stay tuned for a slideshow of the event.
2019 WINNERS
Big Idea
Talaris Therapeutics
CEO
Jeff Jonas, Sage Therapeutics
Commitment to Diversity
Melodie Knowlton, Vertex Learning Lab
Digital Trailblazer
Regina Barzilay, MIT
Innovation at the Intersection
Vaxess Technologies
Newcomer
Jackie Fouse, Agios Pharmaceuticals
Patients First
Linnea Olson, HMS Executive Education
Secret Weapon
Joseph Kim, Blueprint Medicines
Startup
IFM Therapeutics
X of the Year
Founder-Investor
Patrick Baeuerle, MPM Capital
Resurrection
Ginkgo Bioworks
Young Innovator
Joshua Cohen & Justin Klee, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
Lifetime Achievement
Mark Levin, Third Rock Ventures