Genfit Names Carol Addy to Chief Medical Officer Role

Xconomy Boston —

Carol Addy has been appointed chief medical officer of France-based Genfit. She will be based at the company’s Cambridge, MA, office. Addy, an endocrinologist, was most recently the chief medical officer of Merck (NYSE: MRK) subsidiary Health Management Resources. Genfit’s lead drug candidate, elafibranor, is currently in late-stage testing as a treatment for the liver disease nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. Preliminary data are expected in the first quarter of next year.