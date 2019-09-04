Synlogic (NASDAQ: SYBX) has appointed Richard Riese to serve as chief medical officer. Riese was most recently vice president of clinical development at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY). In other moves, Synlogic announced that Todd Shegog, the company’s chief financial officer, will leave on Sept. 18 to pursue another opportunity. In a securities filing, Synlogic said Shegog’s resignation was not the result of any disagreement with the company. Synlogic is developing “living medicines” comprised of engineered bacteria. In June, the company secured an $80 million equity investment from Ginkgo Bioworks to support its research.