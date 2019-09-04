Gregory Robinson has joined Akouos as chief scientific officer, the same position he held at gene therapy developer Nightstar Therapeutics. Nightstar was acquired by Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) earlier this year. Robinson’s experience also includes positions at Agilis Biotherapeutics, Shire, and Eyetech Pharmaceuticals. In other moves, Akouos co-founder Michael McKenna expanded his role to full-time chief medical officer after serving on a part-time basis since last year. Boston-based Akouos secured $50 million in financing last year to support development of a gene therapy to treat inherited forms of hearing loss.