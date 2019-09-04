EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Former Nightstar Exec Gregory Robinson Joins Akouos as Chief Scientific Officer

Frank Vinluan

September 4th, 2019

Xconomy Boston — 

Gregory Robinson has joined Akouos as chief scientific officer, the same position he held at gene therapy developer Nightstar Therapeutics. Nightstar was acquired by Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) earlier this year. Robinson’s experience also includes positions at Agilis Biotherapeutics, Shire, and Eyetech Pharmaceuticals. In other moves, Akouos co-founder Michael McKenna expanded his role to full-time chief medical officer after serving on a part-time basis since last year. Boston-based Akouos secured $50 million in financing last year to support development of a gene therapy to treat inherited forms of hearing loss.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2019, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.