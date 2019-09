Accent Therapeutics Taps Tango’s Shakti Narayan for CEO

Xconomy Boston —

Shakti Narayan has joined Accent Therapeutics as CEO and member of the company’s board of directors. Narayan comes to Lexington, MA-based Accent from Tango Therapeutics, where he was chief business officer for the past two years. His experience also includes positions at Johnson & Johnson Innovation and Nodality. Accent raised $40 million in Series A funding last year to develop small molecule drugs that block RNA-modifying enzymes involved in cancer.