Scholar Rock CFO Rhonda Chicko to Leave in September

Frank Vinluan

August 28th, 2019

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK) announced that Rhonda Chicko, the company’s chief financial officer, is leaving to “pursue other opportunities.” The Cambridge, MA-based drug developer gave no other details about Chicko’s plans other than to say that she will stay on the job through Sept. 30 to help with the transition of her responsibilities. A search for a successor is underway. Chicko joined Scholar Rock in April 2018 as the company was preparing its IPO. Scholar Rock is developing drugs that treat diseases driven by proteins called growth factors.

