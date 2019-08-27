EXOME

Sesen Bio’s Richard Fitzgerald to Depart, Monica Forbes Is Named CFO

Frank Vinluan

August 27th, 2019

Xconomy Boston — 

Richard Fitzgerald, chief financial officer of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN) for the past 19 months, will leave the company on Aug. 30, the company announced Monday. Cambridge, MA-based Sesen gave no reason for Fitzgerald’s departure. Monica Forbes, the company’s vice president of finance, was promoted to CFO effective immediately. Sesen, formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, has advanced lead program Vicinium to Phase 3 testing in bladder cancer. The experimental treatment is being prepared for a submission for FDA review in the fourth quarter of this year.

