Current Trends in Translational Oncology

Event Date & Time

  • September 19, 2019

  • 8:00 am – 5:30 pm

From the event organizer:

Join Boston’s leading oncology innovators at the Boston Museum of Science for Champions Oncology’s 1st Annual Boston Symposium: Current Trends in Translational Oncology. Learn from experts about their current therapeutic approach to today’s oncology challenges. Gain insight on how to further support your oncology and immuno-oncology drug development programs, from preclinical and translational studies, to research in the clinic, by attending the Champions Oncology drug discovery symposium.

