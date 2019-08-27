Chairman, CEO, & Founder, Alexandria Real Estate Equities
CEO of Dynamis Corporation
Founder and Chairman, Sycamore Networks
Managing Director of Hatteras Discovery and Venture Partner at Hatteras Venture Partners
Software Engineer at Skelmir
Director, Silicon Flatirons Centers' Entrepreneurship Initiative
Professor of Systems Biology, Columbia University
Founder, Young Inventors
From the event organizer:
Join Boston’s leading oncology innovators at the Boston Museum of Science for Champions Oncology’s 1st Annual Boston Symposium: Current Trends in Translational Oncology. Learn from experts about their current therapeutic approach to today’s oncology challenges. Gain insight on how to further support your oncology and immuno-oncology drug development programs, from preclinical and translational studies, to research in the clinic, by attending the Champions Oncology drug discovery symposium.
REGISTER NOW >>