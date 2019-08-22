Frequency Therapeutics Names Dana Hilt Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Frequency Therapeutics has appointed Dana Hilt to serve as its chief medical officer, the same position he held at Lysosomal Therapeutics. His experience also includes positions at FORUM Pharmaceuticals, Guilford Pharmaceuticals, Ascend Pharmaceuticals, Critical Therapeutics, and Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN).

William Chin, Frequency’s interim CMO, will shift to a new role at the company as executive vice president of clinical and translational science. Woburn, MA-based Frequency is developing small molecule drugs to treat hearing loss. Earlier this year, the company raised $42 million in Series B funding to support clinical testing of its lead drug candidate, FX-322.