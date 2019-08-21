UniQure Eliminates Chief Operating Officer Role, McMillan to Retire

Xconomy Boston —

UniQure (NASDAQ QURE) is eliminating the chief operating officer position, which has been filled for the past two years by Scott McMillan. The gene therapy developer, which is based in the Netherlands and has US operations in Lexington, MA, said that McMillan will retire and two other executives are moving into different positions. Sander van Deventer, the company’s chief scientific officer and general manager in Amsterdam for the past two years, is taking on a new role as executive vice president of research and product development. Alex Kuta, uniQure’s senior vice president of regulatory affairs since 2017, has been named executive vice president of operations. Lead uniQure gene therapy candidate AMT-061 is in Phase 3 testing for hemophilia B.