Co-Founder, Sakti3
VP of Research and Special Initiatives, Google
Professor of Systems Biology, Columbia University
President and CEO of the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership
Professor of Systems Biology, Columbia University
Founder and Managing Director of DEV
AI World Conference and Expo focuses on the state of the practice of AI in the enterprise. The 3-day program delivers a comprehensive spectrum of content, networking, and business development opportunities, all designed to help you cut through the hype and navigate through the complex landscape of AI business solutions.
REGISTER NOW >>