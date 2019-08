Vor Biopharma Appoints Neon’s Robert Ang President & CEO

Xconomy Boston —

Vor Biopharma has appointed Robert Ang to serve as president and CEO. Ang joins Cambridge, MA-based Vor from Neon Therapeutics, where he was chief business officer. His experience also includes positions at Bavarian Nordic, Cadence Pharmaceuticals, and Frazier Healthcare Ventures. In February, Vor raised $42 million in Series A financing to support development of a VOR33, a stem cell treatment in preclinical development for acute myeloid leukemia.