Ribon Therapeutics Taps Sudha Parasuraman for Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Sudha Parasuraman has been appointed chief medical officer of cancer drug developer Ribon Therapeutics. She was most recently the chief medical officer of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XFOR). Her experience also include positions at uniQure (NASDAQ: QURE), Novartis (NYSE: NVS) and Millennium Pharmaceuticals.

In other moves, Ribon named Edward “Tad” Stewart to serve as chief business officer. Stewart most recently worked as president and CEO of microbial therapies developer Commense. In January, Cambridge, MA-based Ribon raised $65 million in Series B funding to support the research and development of small molecule drugs intended to block enzymes that help cancer cells survive.