EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Genentech’s Hegde Named Foundation Medicine Chief Scientific Officer

Frank Vinluan

August 6th, 2019

Xconomy Boston — 

Priti Hegde is now chief scientific officer of Foundation Medicine. She joins Cambridge, MA-based Foundation after 12 years at Roche subsidiary Genentech, where she was most recently senior director and principal scientists in oncology biomarker development. Hegde will take over the scientific responsibilities of Michael Doherty, who will retire in September from his position as Foundation’s head of product development. Foundation, which was acquired by Roche last year in a $2.4 billion deal, develops tests that analyze the genetics of a patient’s tumors in order to help clinicians make treatment decisions.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2019, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.