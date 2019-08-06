Genentech’s Hegde Named Foundation Medicine Chief Scientific Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Priti Hegde is now chief scientific officer of Foundation Medicine. She joins Cambridge, MA-based Foundation after 12 years at Roche subsidiary Genentech, where she was most recently senior director and principal scientists in oncology biomarker development. Hegde will take over the scientific responsibilities of Michael Doherty, who will retire in September from his position as Foundation’s head of product development. Foundation, which was acquired by Roche last year in a $2.4 billion deal, develops tests that analyze the genetics of a patient’s tumors in order to help clinicians make treatment decisions.