Editas Medicine Appoints Cynthia Collins President & CEO

Xconomy Boston —

Cynthia Collins has been appointed president and CEO of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT). Collins has been serving as interim CEO of the Cambridge, MA, company since Katrine Bosley left the chief executive role in March. Collins will continue to serve on the Editas board of directors. Her experience includes executive roles at Human Longevity, the healthcare and life sciences business of General Electric (NYSE: GE), Clarient Diagnostics, GenVec, and Beckman Coulter (NYSE: BEC).

Editas uses the CRISPR gene-editing technology to develop therapies to treat disease. The company and partner Allergan (NYSE: AGN) are preparing to dose patients in a Phase 1/2 study testing lead therapeutic candidate EDIT-101 in Leber congenital amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.