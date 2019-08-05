Digital Health Gets Real: Hear From Pear, Nuance & More at X·CON

Xconomy Boston —

At times in recent years, it seemed like digital technologies would never live up to the hype in healthcare. In many cases, they still haven’t. But some have turned a corner and are starting to have a real impact.

Devices with health-minded features, such as home-monitoring systems and smart watches, are helping patients and doctors monitor daily health. The first prescription mobile apps have been cleared by the FDA and are rolling out. Machine learning and other artificial intelligence tools are enhancing treatment plans, improving drug discovery, and augmenting clinicians’ skills in tasks such as reading medical scans and diagnosing disease.

It’s all exciting, but the technologies are also raising questions about data privacy and ownership, clinical integration, business models, and the future of healthcare jobs.

Xconomy plans to explore these questions and more at our second annual X·CON conference, being held Oct. 22 outside Boston.

Digital Health Gets Real will convene an elite group of business and technology executives in healthcare, life sciences, pharma, software, devices, and other innovation fields.

The conference will take place in a special setting: the deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum in Lincoln, MA.

We’re still adding speakers, but we’ve already assembled a stellar lineup that includes:

—John Halamka, a physician, digital health thought leader, Harvard professor, and head of innovation at Beth Israel Lahey Health

—Jessica Zeaske, a partner at Echo Health Ventures and former director of healthcare investments at GE Ventures

—Kenneth Harper, vice president and general manager of healthcare virtual assistants at speech technology giant Nuance Communications

—Corey McCann, CEO of Pear Therapeutics, the first company to receive FDA clearance for a prescription mobile app intended to help treat a disease

—Spring Behrouz, CEO of NeuroInitiative, which is using computer simulation software and other technologies to try to discover drug candidates for neurodegenerative diseases

—Eric Gastfriend, CEO of DynamiCare Health, which uses a mobile app and gamified financial incentives to help recovering addicts stay clean

