Verastem Oncology Board Member Brian Stuglik Named CEO

Xconomy Boston —

Brian Stuglik has been appointed CEO of Verastem Oncology (NASDAQ: VSTM). Stuglik is a member of the Boston-based cancer drug developer’s board of directors, and he will retain his board seat. His experience also includes various positions at Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY). Stuglik succeeds Robert Forrester, who stepped down in June.