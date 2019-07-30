Sherlock Bios Names Harvard’s William Blake Chief Technology Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Sherlock Biosciences has appointed William Blake to serve as its chief technology officer. Blake most recently worked at Harvard, where he was the business development lead for the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering. His experience also includes posts at GreenLight Biosciences and Codon Devices.

In other moves, Cambridge, MA-based Sherlock named Don Haut its chief business officer. Haut’s experience includes positions at Histogenics, The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO), and Smith & Nephew (NYSE: SNN). Sherlock, which is developing CRISPR-based diagnostic technologies, launched in March backed by $35 million in financing.