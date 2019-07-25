EXOME

Obsidian Appoints Stehman-Breen Chief Development Officer

Frank Vinluan

July 25th, 2019

Xconomy Boston — 

Catherine Stehman-Breen is joining Obsidian Therapeutics as chief development officer. She was most recently an entrepreneur in residence at Atlas Venture, where she held the chief medical officer positions at Dyne Therapeutics and Disarm Therapeutics, two of the venture capital firm’s portfolio companies. Stehman-Breen’s experience also includes posts at Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN), and Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN).

In other moves, Cambridge, MA-based Obsidian named Ryan Daws chief financial officer, and Karen Brown senior vice president of intellectual property and legal affairs. Obsidian is developing cell and gene therapies whose activity and timing are controlled by a small molecule drug.

