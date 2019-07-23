Proteostasis Names Gilmartin Chief Medical Officer, Succeeding Lee

Xconomy Boston —

Geoffrey Gilmartin is taking on a new role at Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTI) as its chief medical officer. He will succeed Po-Shun Lee, who will become a consultant to the Boston-based cystic fibrosis (CF) drug developer after serving in the CMO role for the past four years. Gilmartin joined Proteostasis in 2016 as chief development officer and has been its chief medical affairs officer since February. His experience also includes prior posts at AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX).

In other moves, Proteostasis hired Andrey Belous away from Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG) to serve as senior medical director. Both Gilmartin and Belous will begin their new roles on Aug. 5. In March, Proteostasis reported Phase 1 data for its experimental CF combination therapy that analysts said fell short of matching Vertex’s drugs. But the company said the results were strong enough to support advancing its therapy into mid-stage testing.