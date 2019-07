Former Enzyvant Exec Alvin Shih Named CEO of Disarm Therapeutics

Xconomy Boston —

Disarm Therapeutics has appointed Alvin Shih to serve as its president and CEO. He was most recently CEO of rare disease drug developer Enzyvant. Shih’s experience also includes posts at Retrophin (NASDAQ: RTRX) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Cambridge, MA-based Disarm is developing drugs that target SARM1, a protein that plays a role in nerve deterioration in some neurodegenerative disorders.