Pandion Therapeutics Picks Corvidia’s Rahul Kakkar for CEO

Frank Vinluan

July 17th, 2019

Xconomy Boston — 

Rahul Kakkar is the new CEO of Pandion Therapeutics. He has also joined the Cambridge, MA, company’s board of directors. Kakkar was most recently chief medical officer and chief strategy officer of Corvidia Therapeutics. He succeeds Pandion founder Anthony Coyle, who is leaving the company. In other moves, Jo Viney, a founder and chief scientific officer of Pandion, was promoted to president and chief scientific officer. Last year, Pandion raised $58 million in Series A funding to support development of bispecific antibody drugs.

